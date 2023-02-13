Blake Lively hints she and Ryan Reynolds welcomed fourth child

Actor Blake Lively on Sunday appeared to subtly reveal she and her husband, "Deadpool" film-franchise star Ryan Reynolds, have welcomed their fourth child together. After announcing her pregnancy in September on Instagram, and reiterating it Jan. 2 with a split-screen photo of herself before pregnancy and during, the 35-year-old Blakely posted an Instagram photo of her slender self standing between Reynolds and his mother, Tammy Reynolds.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” she wrote, adding three emoji of food. "[B]een busy.” Neither she nor Reynolds have made any specific public comment about a new child. The couple are parents to son James, 8, and daughters Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, all of whom they have kept largely private.

Former "Gossip Girl” star Lively's most recent screen work was the action thriller "The Rhythm Section" (2020). Reynolds, who starred with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer in last year’s holiday movie “Spirited," is upcoming in "Deadpool 3," scheduled for release Nov. 8, 2024.