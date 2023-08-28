Adam Sandler pays tribute to Bob Barker: 'Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with'

Comedian Adam Sandler paid tribute over the weekend to the legendary game-show host and animal activist Bob Barker, with whom he starred in a memorable golf-course fight scene in the 1996 movie “Happy Gilmore.”

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with,” the Brooklyn-born Sandler, 56 wrote on social media Saturday, when Barker died at home in Los Angeles at age 99. “Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

On his Instagram, Sandler posted five photos, including one of them together at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards, where they won for “Best Fight,” and one on the hospital-room set of their sketch for Comedy Central’s 2015 fundraiser special “Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs.”

In the sketch, they recreate their “Happy Gilmore” fight, this time using as weapons a vase, a prosthetic leg, hot soup, a bedpan and a test tube of the Ebola virus. The two wind up as angels in Heaven — Sandler bashing Barker with his harp and the two tussling all over again in the clouds.

“Happy Gilmore” co-star Julie Bowen on Saturday posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with them and others on the movie’s set, writing, “I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, ‘the price is WRONG, [expletive]!’ Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, [and] he just … said it. It’s one of my favorite filming memories ever. In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob.”

Sandler and Barker had also appeared together on the Feb. 15, 1996, episode of Barker’s CBS game show “The Price Is Right.” The comic makes a surprise appearance as himself in the “Showcase” segment, which included golf equipment, large kitchen appliances, a Chevrolet Corvette and, as Sandler added, “a private screening of my new movie, ‘Happy Gilmore,’ for you and 49 of your friends right here in Hollywood at Universal Studios. All you have to do is be sure the price is right!”

He and Barker than chat for a few moments, with Sandler, quipping, “He’s a good fighter. Watch out for Bob’s right, everybody!” As the comic leaves, Barker tells him, “Thank you for giving me a part.” The contestant did not win the Showcase.