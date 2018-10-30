Bob Saget marries Kelly Rizzo

"Full House" and "Fuller House" star Bob Saget and his fiancee, Kelly Rizzo, creator-host of the web series "Eat Travel Rock TV," were married Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

"Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," Saget, 62, posted on Instagram with a wedding portrait of himself and his bride, whose age People magazine gives as 39.

Rizzo, posting a different wedding portrait, wrote, "@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. Seriously though, best day of my life."

This is the second marriage for Saget, who has three daughters with his first wife, attorney Sherri Kramer.