Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie meet with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace

Hollywood royalty met British royalty on Friday when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent time with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace.

A representative of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed the meeting to E! News, saying that the couples discussed "their shared interest in combating the illegal wildlife trade."

Although the meetup also could have served as a high-profile playdate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the Jolie-Pitt brood did not attend.

Pitt, Jolie and their children are reportedly in London for a lunch at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office as part of Jolie's work to end war zone sexual violence.