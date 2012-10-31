Brad Pitt donates $100G for gay marriage efforts

Brad Pitt has agreed to donate $100,000 to help the Human Rights Campaign raise money for its efforts to support same-sex marriage initiatives in several states, The Associated Press reports. The nation's largest gay rights group announced Wednesday that Pitt agreed to match contributions from the group's members up to $100,000. In an email to members of the Human Rights Campaign, Pitt wrote that it's "unbelievable" that people's relationships will be put to a vote on Election Day. Same-sex marriage will be on the ballot in Maryland, Maine, Minnesota and Washington state.