Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana reportedly back together

Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana, who starred as a couple in "The Words" and then briefly became a real-life couple, appear to be together again.

The two -- who reportedly dated for three months early this year before breaking up in March -- were photographed arm-in-arm Sunday night leaving the historic Arclight Dome movie theater in Hollywood after seeing "The Master," E! Online said. The website also noted that Cooper, 37, was seen leaving Saldana's Los Angeles home Sunday morning at about 7 a.m.

RadarOnline.com added Tuesday that "The Hangover" actor's mother, Gloria, may have helped push her son and Saldana, 34, back together. The site claimed Cooper's mother was fonder of Saldana than of any of his other girlfriends since Renée Zellweger, whom he dated 2009 to 2011.

Cooper's and Saldana's paths had kept crossing recently, as they promoted "The Words" at press junkets and premieres. The two had met on that movie's set in 2011 and were seen kissing New Year's Eve party, Us Weekly said Tuesday.

Cooper co-starred with Zellweger in her horror film "Case 39," produced in 2006 but unreleased until 2009. After their breakup he dated actress Olivia Wilde and singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, according to Us.

"Avatar" star Saldana announced in November 2011 that she had broken up with her partner of 11 years, My Fashion Database chief executive Keith Britton, with whom she had become engaged in June 2010. Her representative said at the time that the two would "remain committed business partners as co-founders" of the fashion site.