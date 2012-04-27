British charmers visit 'Ellen'

British darlings Sophia Grace Brownlee, 9, and Rosie McClelland, 5, made their long-awaited return to "Ellen" Thursday, where they talked about topping 100 million views on YouTube and being followed by some of Hollywood's hottest stars on Twitter! "Not only are you really popular now . . . you have celebrities following you on Twitter, don't you?" Ellen DeGeneres asked the tutu-clad cuties. "Well, we both have fan clubs," Sophia Grace answered excitedly. "Rosie has one and I've got one, but on my fan club we looked at it one day and Britney Spears was following me." That's when Sophia Grace whispered in Rosie's ear, which her hype girl happily repeated. "And Justin Bieber twittered about us," Rosie said quietly. "And Drake!" Sophia Grace shouted.

Thanking her fans

Demi Lovato is busy taking South America by storm, but she never forgets who got her to where she is today -- her amazing fans! On Wednesday, she tweeted, "My Sao Paulo fans waited outside my show forever . . . so I got them these pizzas!!! Love you guys!!!" Demi appreciates her fans!

Will you try Beyoncé's new fragrance, Beyoncé Pulse Summer Edition? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.