Britney Spears new fashion designer for Kohl's

Britney Spears has a new gig as fashion designer for Kohl's department stores.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the retailer will announce Thursday, "a limited edition, co-branded collection from Candie's and Spears," with merchandise - edgy basics such as jeans, skirts, leggings and sleeveless turtleneck dresses - that will range in price from $14 to $78, Newsday contributor Anne Bratskeir reports.

Spears, who was interviewed by WWD, seemed highly involved in the design process. "I wanted to design clothes that I would wear and my fans would wear. That was the most important thing to me," she told the publication. "I got to approve every single piece in the line. It was really a lot of fun."

The first merchandise drop comes in July, with two others to follow in September and October reports WWD. If they sell out, there will be no reorder, which is why Kohl's is calling the line a "limited edition."