Britney Spears to present at VMAs, MTV confirms

It's one more time for Britney Spears at MTV's Video Music Awards.

The pop star, who has performed at the awards several times, including headline-grabbing routines in a nude-colored bodysuit in 2000 and co-starring a snake in 2001, is slated to present during Sunday's VMAs, MTV confirmed in a Friday press release. E! Online reported Thursday that Spears will present the first moon man at the show.

News of her scheduled appearance broke Thursday when producers included Spears in the seating chart preview.

Among the scheduled performers at the show, which will be hosted by Miley Cyrus, are Nicky Minaj, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams.