Caitlyn Jenner attends New York pride

With a crew in tow for her reality show, Caitlyn Jenner attended an event during New York City's LGBT Pride weekend, to a chorus of cheers.

Jenner, 65, the former Olympic champion Bruce Jenner, appeared at PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Downtown Hotel in Chelsea on Sunday, according to "Entertainment Tonight." Fellow party guests applauded and some shouted, "We love you, Caitlyn!"

She brought a group of girlfriends to see "DayDream With Candis Cayne," a revue starring the transgender performer and actress, "Entertainment Tonight" reported, adding that Cayne dedicated a song to Jenner.

Voss Events, one of the revue's promoters, posted an Instagram image of Jenner, wearing a white frock and raising a glass, captioned, "Caitlyn Jenner watching Candis Cayne at our annual Pride Party! She's kinda major."

Other attendees posted images, with fellow event promoter Steele Luxury Travel providing a video of Jenner's arrival. Ramin Setoodeh, a Variety editor, tweeted, "Caitlyn Jenner is filming her reality show at New York Pride."

E!'s eight-episode series "I Am Cait" is scheduled to premiere July 26.

The organization Heritage of Pride hosts the five-day Pride events in commemoration of 1969's Stonewall riots in Greenwich Village, the beginning of the modern gay-rights movement.

On Friday, E! unveiled a promo for "I Am Cait," in which Jenner talks about doing "a lot of fun things for the first time" from shopping to riding a motorcycle.