Carly Rae Jepsen to team with Justin Bieber

Carly Rae Jepsen's single "Call Me Maybe" skyrocketed to No. 1 with the support of her friend Justin Bieber, and she's showing her gratitude by featuring him on her upcoming album! HollywoodLife.com asked Carly Rae if she had any plans in the future to work with Justin on music. "For sure, actually, it will happen on an upcoming album!" she gushed. We can't wait to hear Carly Rae and Justin together! Carly Rae also explained to us how she deals with her unknown future after instant success with "Call Me Maybe." "There are plenty of things that are scary, but if I tend to focus on them then I will become paralyzed with fear," she said. "I just have to move forward -- every day I want to do something that terrifies me."

New Leon baby on way

Nathan Followill and wife Jessie Baylin will soon welcome another Kings of Leon baby. The news comes only five days after leader singer Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge announced the birth of their daughter! Us reports that Nathan, 33, and Jessie, 28, have officially announced the news of the pregnancy!

Do you think John Mayer and Jennifer Lawrence would make a good couple? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.