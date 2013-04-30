Catherine Zeta-Jones back in treatment for bipolar disorder

As she did in 2011, Oscar- and Tony Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones has checked herself in to a treatment facility to battle bipolar disorder.

Zeta-Jones' spokeswoman, Sarah Fuller, told The Associated Press in an email Tuesday that the actress, 43, "is committed to periodic care in order to manage her health in an optimum manner."

TMZ.com said Zeta-Jones entered a facility Monday for a 30-day program.

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is characterized by severe shifts in mood, energy, activity levels and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks, according the National Institute of Mental Health. There is no cure for the lifelong and recurrent illness, but most sufferers respond to a maintenance treatment plan that includes medication and psychotherapy.

Zeta-Jones has bipolar II, which the NIMH calls a milder form that occurs in about 1 percent of the population.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Zeta-Jones has been married for 11 years to actor Michael Douglas.