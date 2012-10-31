Cee Lo Green faces sexual assault allegations

Cee Lo Green is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual battery, TMZ.com reports, but "The Voice" mentor denies any wrongdoing. The website said that a woman filed a police report alleging that an incident took place at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. Green, 38, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, said he had not visited that restaurant in three months, insisting, "Nothing ever happened there or anywhere else." TMZ said police were questioning restaurant employees and that no charges have been filed.