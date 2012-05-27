Celebrity judges for Miss USA named

Donald Trump's 2012 Miss USA pageant has more celebrities than last season's "Dancing With the Stars"! Pageant officials announced Rob Kardashian and Joe Jonas are both judging this year's competition, which takes place in Las Vegas on June 3. We bet they are stoked! Joining them on the judging roster are Ali Fedotowsky from "The Bachelorette" and George Kotsiopoulos from "Fashion Police." But we're sure Joe and Rob will enjoy the competition the most, since they're two very eligible bachelors.

Invitation to a Belieber

On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week, Justin Bieber made a special appearance via video to invite tornado survivor Stephanie Decker to his "Believe" tour. Stephanie and her family suffered an unimaginable tragedy in March as a monster tornado whipped their Indiana house to shreds. As the rubble climbed higher and higher, she became trapped underneath. She lost both legs -- while her two children miraculously went unscathed. After the doctor told her it would be a year before she could walk again, she took her first steps recently.

