Centenarian: Helen Janowitz

HELEN JANOWITZ was born April 2, 1912, in Hungary and came to America as a young lady. She met and married Irving Janowitz (now deceased) and lived in Rockville Centre before moving to Oceanside. Helen and Irving operated a retail fur store in Rockville Centre for many years. They had two children, Louis, a retired dentist who practiced in Commack and now lives in Jacksonville, Fla., and the Norman, a New York State Supreme Court Justice who lives in Lynbrook. Helen has four grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She lives in a retirement home in Jacksonville, Fla., where she enjoys bingo, card games, and reading. She celebrated her 100th birthday at a hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., with family and friends.