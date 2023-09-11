Report: Chris Evans, Alba Baptista wed

Has Captain America married Warrior Nun? People magazine said Monday it had confirmed through an anonymous source an earlier tabloid report that Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans and Portuguese actor Alba Baptista — who played the demon-hunting Ava in the 2020-22 Netflix supernatural-adventure series “Warrior Nun” — had married Saturday at a private estate on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Neither Evans, 42, who has no social media, nor Baptista, 26, have commented publicly. In November, People said Evans — selected as 2022’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in the magazine’s annual special issue — and Baptista reportedly had been dating for more than a year by then, and Evans subsequently posted many images of the two together before taking down his Instagram account months ago. Baptista's other work includes last year’s “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022), opposite Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert. Evans’ recent films include “Ghosted” (2023) and the upcoming “Pain Hustlers.”