Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation on social media

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating after eight years of marriage.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Faris, 40, star of the CBS comedy “Mom,” posted in graphical text on social media Sunday evening. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together.”

Minutes later, “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” franchise star Pratt, 38, posted much the same message on Facebook, with the addition at the end, “and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Faris, whose series begins season 5 on Nov. 2, met Pratt when he played her boyfriend in the ensemble romantic comedy “Take Me Home Tonight,” which shot in 2007 but went unreleased until 2011. They became friends and eventually developed a romance. Pratt proposed in late 2008, and the two married in a small ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, on July 9, 2009. Their son, Jack, who was born nine weeks premature in 2012, turns 5 on Aug. 25.

This was Pratt’s first marriage. Faris previously was wed to actor Benjamin Indra, from whom she separated in March 2007 after nearly three years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2008. The two had no children.