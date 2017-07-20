Christie Brinkley poses provocatively for Hamptons-based magazine

Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, has posed for glamour shots in the Hampton-focused magazine Social Life.

To help draw attention to Saturday’s St. Barth Hamptons Gala, benefiting the Bridgehampton Historical Museum and co-sponsored by the magazine, Brinkley appears on the July cover and in a multi-page spread. One image shows her posing seemingly nude behind a large palm frond, while in another she sports a skimpy bodysuit with a spangled jacket and strappy high heels. On the cover of the issue, out Friday, she smiles serenely, her hair in Brigitte Bardot bangs, with brightly colored peonies draping one shoulder.

Addressing early reports that Brinkley had posed nude, fashion photographer Gian Andrea di Stefano, who took the images, told Newsday, “She was not naked. She was wearing a skin-color bathing suit behind the palm.”

“Thank you Social Life magazine, [editor-in-chief] Devorah Rose and Gian Andrea di Stefano for this beautifully imagined shoot!” wrote Brinkley on social media. “I really enjoyed this collaboration which really put together a team of Artists,” all of whom she tagged, “working together to fulfill the vision! Such F U N!”

Brinkley had also appeared on the July 2016 cover, and so, “We wanted to do something unique and different from our last shoot with the iconic model,” Rose posted on Instagram “We decided to focus on her spirit — youthful, bohemian, effervescent . . . one part earth goddess and a couple parts rock and roll.”

In the accompanying article, Brinkley describes her bucket list, saying, “I want to drive across America and sail around Greece and Sicily. I want to see the Aurora Borealis and the icebergs before they disappear. I want to speak fluent Italian and learn to dance hip hop.”

As for what makes her laugh: “My kids and friends, my puppies, music, trying to dance, ‘SNL,’ Stephen Colbert, and trying to yodel . . . ”