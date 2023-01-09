Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting their third child

Actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child.

A representative for the couple, who have been married since 2009, confirmed to People magazine Sunday that Emmy Award-winning "Homeland" and "Temple Grandin" star Danes, 43, and "Hannibal" star Dancy, 47, would be adding to their family of sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Danes did not comment on Instagram, her sole social-media platform, nor Dancy on his sole platform, Facebook. Danes currently stars in the new FX series "Fleishman Is in Trouble," while Dancy this season joined the cast of NBC's revival of "Law & Order," as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price.

MOORE, GIRLFRIEND ALSO EXPECTING In other celebrity baby news, "Criminal Minds" star Shemar Moore, 52, announced that he's having his first child with longtime girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon. He broke the news in a preview clip of his Jan. 26 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he shared Monday. Moore said the baby will be a girl and will be named Frances.

While Moore said he is “excited,” he admitted, “I was worried for while that maybe that ship had sailed … God had my back and things lined up and it’s gonna be the best part of my life.”

Dizon is the mother of another child from a previous relationship.