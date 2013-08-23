Clarkson to elope, says not pregnant

Someone from a Virginia radio station tweeted "BREAKING: KELLY CLARKSON IS PREGNANT. CONGRATS KELLY!!!" Tuesday, which sparked a slew of questions and rumors. Hollywood Life contacted Kelly's rep who confirmed that "she is not pregnant." The station's tweet has been deleted. Kelly and her fiance, Brandon Blackstock, were in the midst of planning an elaborate wedding and decided they were "too busy" to deal with a big celebration. "We are so busy that we finally just came to terms the other night and were like, 'So, we changed our minds and we want to elope,' " the pair told People magazine Wednesday. So they're keeping it simple, but their elopement plans likely fueled the pregnancy rumors.

She's fit to be a mom

Mom-to-be Jennifer Love Hewitt looked terrific at the Pampers "Love, Sleep and Play" event Wednesday at Grand Central Terminal in New York City. How does she stay so fit? "I do yoga and swimming, both of which are great for pregnant women," she said. "Then I add in a little bit of cardio."

Are you surprised Harry Styles has no hard feelings toward Taylor Swift? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.