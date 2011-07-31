Close race at box office for top movie

Blue Smurfs and green men from space are in a photo finish for the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office.

Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford's science-fiction Western "Cowboys & Aliens" and the family adventure "The Smurfs" both opened with $36.2 million, The Associated Press reports.

Figuring out the No. 1 movie will have to wait until final numbers are counted today.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Hollywood.com. Where available, latest international numbers are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1 (tie). "Cowboys & Aliens," $36.2 million.

1 (tie). "The Smurfs," $36.2 million.

3. "Captain America: The First Avenger," $24.9 million ($48.5 million international).

4. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," $21.9 million.

5. "Crazy, Stupid, Love," $19.3 million.

6. "Friends with Benefits," $9.3 million.

7. "Horrible Bosses," $7.1 million.

8. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," $6 million ($42 million international).

9. "Zookeeper," $4.2 million.

10. "Cars 2," $2.3 million