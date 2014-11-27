Creed singer Scott Stapp says he's broke, living in a hotel

Despitehis Grammy Award-winning band Creed having four hit albums through 2009, singer Scott Stapp says he is broke and living in a Holiday Inn, reports Newsday contributor Frank Lovece. He posted a nearly 16-minute Facebook video saying an audit showed "a lot of money was stolen from me, or royalties not paid," and that money had been siphoned from his bank accounts. "There's been a couple weeks where I had to sleep in my truck. I had no money, not even for gas or food. I went for two days without eating because I had no money and ended up in an emergency room." He is seeking an attorney who will pursue legal action, he said.