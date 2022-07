Film star Matt Damon and his wife, the former Luciana Barroso, who married in a small civil ceremony in Manhattan in 2005, are planning a secret second wedding in April, People magazine said yesterday. The two have sent "save the date" cards to family and friends, without disclosing the location. Damon, 42, and his wife have four daughters. He told the British newspaper The Guardian in 2012, "My wife is my soul mate. I can't imagine being without her."