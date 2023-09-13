'Dancing with the Stars' sets season 32 celebs, including Barry Williams (aka Greg Brady)

With its patented mix of entertainers, athletes, models, reality-TV stars and the odd corporate CEO or two, “Dancing with the Stars” on Wednesday announced the celebrity competitors of season 32, premiering live Sept. 26 simultaneously on ABC and Disney+.

In addition to the previously announced reality-TV stars Charity Lawson (“The Bachelorette”) and Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and actor Jamie Lynn Spears, the other celebrities named on ABC’s “Good Morning America” are actors Xochitl Gomez (paired with ballroom professional Val Chmerkovskiy), Alyson Hannigan (with Sasha Farber), Mira Sorvino (with Gleb Savchenko), Matt Walsh (with Koko Iwasaki) and Barry Williams (with Peta Murgatroyd); singers Jason Mraz (with Daniella Karagach) and Lele Pons (with Brandon Armstrong); former NFL star Adrian Peterson (with Britt Stewart); model Tyson Beckford (with Jenna Johnson); reality-TV and social-media star Harry Jowsey (with Rylee Arnold); and real estate mogul and estranged “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband Mauricio Umansky (with Emma Slater).

“It’s official! I will be dancing my way into your hearts on #DWTS,” tweeted actor-singer and former “The Brady Bunch” teen star Williams, 68, adding, à la Greg Brady, “#staygroovy.”

“The [cat emoji] is out of the bag — thrilled @dancingwiththestars season 32!!!” wrote Academy Award winner and women’s-rights activist Sorvino, 55, a star of Starz’s “Shining Vale,” on Instagram.

Dancer Farber, 39, wrote on Instagram, “Immmmm sooooo excited for this!!!!!!! @alysonhannigan can’t waittt for everyone to see your moves !!!!! Letsssssss go !!!!” — with Hannigan, 49, jocularly commenting, “Sasha you are the best! And I would’ve said that even without you telling me to!” On Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Farber posted two video clips of himself off-camera joking with Hannigan backstage at “GMA” and in a dance studio.

Stewart, who turns 34 on Sept. 21, and is the show’s first Black female main-cast ballroom pro, said of Peterson, a four-time NFL All-Pro selection regarded as one of the NFL’s greatest running backs, in a joint Instagram post, “And so it begins!! … I can finally share my football legend of a partner with you all! @adrianpeterson I am so excited to embark on this journey with you!”

Actor-singer Julianne Hough, a former “DWTS” ballroom pro and judge, this season joins Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host. Her brother Derek Hough, another former "DWTS" dancer, along with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all return as judges.