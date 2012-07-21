'Dark Knight' actor Christian Bale: My heart aches for Aurora victims

"The Dark Knight Rises" star Christian Bale says his heart goes out to the victims of the Colorado shootings at a screening of the Batman film.

In a statement released Saturday, Bale says, "Words cannot express the horror that I feel." He says: "I cannot begin to truly understand the pain and grief of the victims and their loved ones, but my heart goes out to them."

Bale plays the caped crusader in the film.

Meanwhile, Sony, Fox, Disney, Universal, Fox and Lionsgate said Saturday that they are joining "Dark Knight Rises" distributor Warner Bros. in withholding their box-office numbers for the weekend.

The shootings at the midnight Friday showing in Aurora, Colo., killed 12 and wounded 58. A suspect is in custody.