David Beckham fails to make Britian's Olympic soccer team

Soccer star David Beckham, after having made the first cut, did not receive a place on Britain's Olympic team for this summer's London games.

Beckham, 37 -- who after a storied career for England's Manchester United and other teams joined the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 -- was told in a trans-Atlantic call from coach Stuart Pearce Wednesday night, according to The Daily Telegraph.

"Everyone knows how much playing for my country has always meant to me," Beckham, who also played for the British national team, said in a statement Thursday. "So I would have been honored to have been part of this unique Team GB squad. Naturally, I am very disappointed, but there will be no bigger supporter of the team than me. And like everyone, I will be hoping they can win the gold."

In his statement, Beckham added: "As a Londoner, I [am] really proud to have played a small part in bringing the Olympics to my hometown as part of Seb's team," referring to Sebastian Coe, the former Olympic middle-distance runner and Parliament member who headed London's bid for the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Coe said in a statement that Beckham would be offered a role in the Olympics regardless. "Team selections are up to the coaches and managers of each sport," he said. "David has been an extraordinary supporter . . . of the games from the very beginning and is keen to continue his enthusiastic support right to the end. He really gets this. He is from East London and knows how important the games and sport are to young people. . . . I will be talking to him about a games-time role."

Beckham is married to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, with whom he has four children.