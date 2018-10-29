Demi Lovato now 90 days sober after overdose, her mother says

Singer Demi Lovato, who was hospitalized in Los Angeles in July after an apparent opioid overdose, and subsequently entered a rehab facility, has been 90 days sober, her mother said Friday.

"She has 90 days," Dianna De La Garza said in an interview on the podcast "Conversations with Maria Menounos." "And I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction, being a disease, it's work. . . . It's very hard, it’s not easy, and there are no short cuts."

Lovato, 26, who has been candid about past treatments for an eating disorder, cocaine addiction and bipolar disorder, was transported from her home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood on July 24 and admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with what De La Garza confirmed was "an overdose."

"I knew that she wasn't sober," De La Garza, who is in her mid-50s, told Menounos and fellow guests. "But let me clarify: I didn't know what she was doing because she doesn't live with me, and she's 26, y'know? I just knew that she wasn't sober, and that's all I really knew at that time." She first became aware of this latest relapse, she said, when "I was looking at my phone and saw all these text messages coming from all over. . . . And the one text message that clued me in to what was going on was 'I just saw on [the entertainment-news website] TMZ and I'm so sorry.' And I was terrified to look at my phone because . . . I thought maybe it was a car accident."

Before she could access the website, she said, "I got the phone call from her assistant, and she said, 'We're at the hospital.' So then I knew, 'OK she's not gone. She's here.' . . . And the words that I heard are just a nightmare for any parent: 'Demi overdosed.' "

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After De La Garza's oldest daughter, actress Dallas Lovato, drove them to hospital, "I went into the room . . . I finally got to her bedside and she wasn't good. But I did say to her, 'I'm here and I love you,' and she answered me back, 'I love you, too.' "

De La Garza said she knows of no specific incident that may have caused the relapse. “When you're young," she conjectured, "sometimes you think, 'Maybe I can . . . go do this and it won't affect me.' But in addiction, you just can't do that. . . . It's a slippery slope."