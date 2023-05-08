Derek Jeter, wife Hannah welcome fourth child, first son

Former Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis Jeter, welcomed their fourth child on Friday, Hannah’s 33rd birthday, the couple announced Monday.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!!” wrote Derek Jeter, 48, on his social media, along with graphical text reading, “Kaius Green Jeter 5-5-23.”

Hannah Jeter, a 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, posted the same image on Instagram Stories, where uploads cycle out after 24 hours. The couple’s first son joins daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 17 months. Jeter fielded Instagram congratulations from the Yankees, the team’s YES Network cable channel, and former Mets rightfielder Darryl Strawberry, Jeter’s Yankees teammate from 1995 through 1999.

