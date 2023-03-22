Dick Van Dyke, 97, injured in car accident, reports say

Comedy icon Dick Van Dyke was injured in a single-vehicle auto accident on March 15, according to belated reports on Wednesday.

TMZ.com, citing anonymous law-enforcement sources, said the 97-year-old Television Academy Hall of Famer and four-time Emmy Award winner was driving a 2018 Lexus LS 500 on rain-slicked pavement in Malibu, California, when he lost control and crashed into a gate. The website said deputies found him bleeding from the nose and mouth and having possibly suffered a concussion.

The star declined hospitalization and paramedics treated him at the scene. Police determined no drugs or alcohol were involved, but did submit paperwork to the DMV to request Van Dyke retake his driver's-license test, said TMZ.

People magazine Wednesday said it had independently confirmed the report with police.

Van Dyke, star of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in the 1960s, the "Diagnosis: Murder" mystery series and TV-movies of the 1990s and 2000s, and movies including "Bye Bye Birdie" (1963), "Mary Poppins: (1964) and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (1968), has remained active on-screen, and last month was revealed as a contestant on "The Masked Singer."

The actor, who also has a Tony Award and a Grammy Award, has not commented publicly on the accident.