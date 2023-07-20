Dolph Lundgren marries Emma Oline Krokdal on Mykonos

“Expendables” and “Rocky” film-franchise star Dolph Lundgren, 65, and personal trainer Emma Oline Krokdal, 27, were married on the Greek island of Mykonos on July 13.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends,” the couple said in a statement first given to People magazine Wednesday. “With both COVID and a long road of challenging medical treatments” — an apparent reference to his kidney cancer, in remission, that he revealed earlier this year — “we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times. We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness — in the land of the Gods."

Lundgren, who was born in Sweden, and Krokdal, who is from Trondheim, Norway, met at an Equinox fitness center in West Hollywood, California, in 2015, according to People. They announced in June 2020 that they were engaged. This is Krokdal’s second marriage. Lundgren, following a reported brief marriage in 1991, has daughters Ida, 27, and Greta, 21, with Annette Qviberg, to whom he was married from 1994 to 2011.