Drew Barrymore's wedding picture hints at baby

Drew Barrymore may not have previously confirmed her rumored pregnancy, but you may get a hint by looking at the cover shot in Friday's issue of People magazine.

Barrymore's husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, is seen glancing down, with his hand over her stomach, in an official wedding portrait from the June 2 ceremony at her $5.7 million Montecito, Calif., home.

According to People's website, in the article, which will be on the newsstands Friday, Barrymore, 37, called her weekend nuptials "perfect" and said her husband had wanted a back yard wedding. The article refers to the new bride as "the expectant actress."

The cover shot only offers a glimpse at her Chanel wedding gown, created for her by designer Karl Lagerfeld. It features a high ruffled neckline and a black ribbon at the waist.

The actress and producer told People magazine "Everyone we love and care about was there. It was as fun and meaningful as we ever could have hoped."