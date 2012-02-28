'DWTS' contestants revealed

Urkel, the Empress of Soul and one of the Green Bay Packers are waltzing onto "Dancing With the Stars," The Associated Press reports.

"Family Matters" actor Jaleel White, singer Gladys Knight and NFL player Donald Driver will be among the 12 celebrity contestants on the next season of the ABC dancing competition.

Other famous faces participating in the 14th edition include "The View" co-host Sherri Shepherd, singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, "Little House on the Prairie" actress Melissa Gilbert and Disney Channel star Roshon Fegan.

The new cast, which also includes tennis player Martina Navratilova, "Melrose Place" actor Jack Wagner, telenovela star William Levy, operatic singer Katherine Jenkins and "Extra" co-host Maria Menounos, was announced Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

The contestants will dance their first routines with their professional partners March 19 and March 26, and the first couple will be eliminated March 27.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeGraw will be partnered with Karina Smirnoff, who helped actor J.R. Martinez take home the mirrorball trophy in the most recent edition.