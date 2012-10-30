Edward Furlong of 'Terminator 2' arrested

Authorities say actor Edward Furlong has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of domestic violence, The Associated Press reports. Airport police say the star of "Terminator 2" and "American History X" was arrested after officers responded to an arrival area late Monday. He was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence involving a spouse or girlfriend. Police did not identify the person who Furlong, 35, allegedly injured. The actor's divorce from estranged wife Rachael Kneeland is pending. Jail records show the actor is being held on $50,000 bail.