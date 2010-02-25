Ellen DeGeneres wants $150K 'Idol' wardrobe

Ellen DeGeneres, a fashion diva?

All the world seems to be reverberating with news that the newbie "American Idol" judge is demanding a clothing allowance of $150,000 per season.

A heck of a lot of dough for a wardrobe that is more like Simon Cowell's than Kara DioGuardi's and consists primarily of jackets, tops and jeans of the man-tailored variety, though sources have pointed out that the talk show host thinks it's only fair because reportedly Paula Abdul had a mighty budget for glam.

That said, it's hard to figure where the money will go: It's not the shoes - DeGeneres wore a pair of Clark's desert boots on the show that retail for $90 (1,000 pairs and she'd still have change). There seems to be an absence of any bling at all (Paula was the queen of all that sparkles), and while a perfectly tailored jacket can be pricey, well, that kind of budget can haul in a lot of serious threads. Fox had no comment.