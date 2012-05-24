Elton John in hospital with 'serious infection'

Sir Elton John has been forced to cancel three upcoming concerts due to a respiratory infection, the superstar singer announced Thursday morning. According to information sent out by John's publicist, he developed a "serious respiratory infection" over the weekend during his weekly Las Vegas performances of "The Million Dollar Piano" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

After the condition worsened on Monday and Tuesday, the six-time Grammy winner and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 6 a.m. Wednesday, where he remained throughout the day. There he underwent tests, and his doctor recommended he take a week off for rest and to treat the infection with antibiotics.

As a result, John will cancel three performances scheduled for Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at Caesar's Palace.

"It feels strange not to be able to perform these 'Million Dollar Piano' concerts at the Colosseum," said John in the press release. "I love performing this show and I will be thrilled when we return to the Colosseum in October to complete the 11 concerts soon to be scheduled. All I can say to the fans is sorry I can't be with you."

John and his band still plan to tour Europe this summer, starting June 1 in Germany.