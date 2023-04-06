Emmy Rossum welcomes baby No. 2, a son

Emmy Rossum is a mom for the second time.

On Thursday, the "Shameless" star shared the news on Instagram that she and her husband, director-producer-screenwriter Sam Esmail, were parents to a son born the previous day. Rossum, 36, posted a series of three photos including one of herself shortly before giving birth, another of the newborn's footprints and a close-up of her son's lips. "On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," she wrote.

The news came as a surprise to fans of Rossum, who had kept her pregnancy private.

The photos also revealed that the child was born at 10:40 a.m., weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches at birth.

Rossum and Esmail, 45, who were married in 2017, also have a daughter, who was born in May 2021. The couple met in 2014 on the set of the movie "Comet," which she starred in and which was directed by Esmail.

Rossum was previously married to music executive Justin Siegel from 2008 until their divorce in 2010.