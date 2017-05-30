Emmy Rossum weds ‘Mr. Robot’ creator Sam Esmail

“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum and “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail announced Monday that they tied the knot over the Memorial Day weekend, amid reports that supermodel Miranda Kerr and “Lost” actress Maggie Grace had each gotten married.

Rossum, 30, posted an Instagram photo of herself and writer-producer-director Esmail in wedding regalia standing before an officiant at an altar, while her new husband’s Instagram page ran a black-and-white photo of the two as bride and groom, holding hands on a landing of an ornate stairwell, her looking up at the camera, him gazing at her.

People magazine reported that the couple wed Sunday at the Central Synagogue on East 55th Street in Manhattan. Rossum’s co-stars William H. Macy and Shanola Hampton were among the guests, as were “Mr. Robot” stars Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin. Also attending were film stars Robert Downey Jr. and Hilary Swank.

The bride wore a custom off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown, People said. The reception was held at the Guggenheim Museum on Fifth Avenue.

The couple’s representative said in September 2015 that Rossum and Esmail, who had been dating two years, had become engaged. Rossum previously wed music executive Justin Siegel in February 2008, though the couple kept the marriage publicly secret until he filed for divorce in September the following year; it was finalized in December 2010.

Additionally, E! News said that on Saturday, Australian model Kerr, 34, married Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel, who turns 27 on Sunday. They wed in a small ceremony before friends and family at their Brentwood, California, home, E! said. Neither has commented publicly and no representative confirmed the report. Kerr had announced the engagement on July 20. She and actor Orlando Bloom had married in July 2010, but by October 2013 had been “amicably separated for the past few months,” the actor’s representative said at the time. Kerr and Bloom have a son, Flynn, 6.

“Lost” and “Taken” star Grace, 33, wed entrepreneur Brent Bushnell in La Jolla, California, on Sunday, People magazine said. Neither has commented publicly and no representative confirmed the report.