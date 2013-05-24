Eva Longoria receives master's degree in Chicano studies

Eva Longoria, who quietly attended classes and did coursework for three years, has graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a master's degree in Chicana and Chicano Studies.

"Big day today!!!" the former "Desperate Housewives" star, 38, tweeted on her WhoSay page Wednesday. "Very excited to graduate for my Master's degree in Chicano Studies! You're never too old or too busy to continue your education!"

Her thesis was titled, "Success STEMS From Diversity: The Value of Latinas in STEM Careers," said TMZ.com, explaining that acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Longoria posted photos of herself in graduation cap and gown, including one picture with seven classmates captioned, "My Chicano Studies cohort[s] at CSUN! Graduation day!"

Other photos showed her "with my cousin Sonya and Marcella and Tia Lupita!" as well as with her parents and with "my boys Ben Patton and Ernesto Arguello," two of the bachelors from the dating-competition reality show she produced, "Ready for Love."

In April, Longoria denied rumors she and 33-year-old civil and architectural engineer Arguello were a couple.

Her former co-stars tweeted congratulations. "Congrats Eva!" wrote Dana Delany. "I remember you studying on set -- that is one major accomplishment. You are living life to the fullest."

Marcia Cross tweeted, "Huge congratulations on your graduation today!!!! From Cannes to Cap and Gown. You are really something."