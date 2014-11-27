Eva Mendes says of motherhood: 'I'm completely exhausted'

It's always impressive to hear that a celebrity has decided to skip out on hiring a nanny after having a baby. Let's add Eva Mendes and her boyfriend, Ryan Gosling, to the list of Hollywood's elite who are raising their baby like everyday parents.

"I'm completely exhausted. I thought my wild nights were over but these are some of the wildest nights I've ever had," Mendes told Violet Grey's The Violet Files of her sleepless nights with 2-month-old daughter Esmeralda.

The actress said she believes that Esmeralda is having a harder time adjusting to their new life than she is. "Everything is a struggle for her. For instance, I haven't thrown up since the '90s and she's thrown up twice since we started this interview," Mendes said. "Motherhood is cake compared to what it's like to be a baby."

Cobain movie in worksFrances Bean, daughter of the late Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain, announced Tuesday on Twitter that she is producing a documentary about her father.

For "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck," the singer's family gave director Brett Morgen access to more than 200 hours of unreleased music and audio, as well as home movies, journals and demos. The film is due on HBO next year.

