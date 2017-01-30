EntertainmentCelebrities

Evan Rachel Wood engaged to Zack Villa, report says

Evan Rachel Wood, left, and Zach Villa are also partners...

Evan Rachel Wood, left, and Zach Villa are also partners in the band Rebel and a Basketcase. Credit: Getty Images for TNT / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

“Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood has become engaged to actor-musician Zach Villa.

Us Weekly said Monday that after both were seen with silver bands on their left ring fingers at Sunday’s 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Wood’s representative confirmed the engagement. Villa is her partner in their musical duo Rebel and a Basketcase.

Wood, 29, and estranged husband Jamie Bell (“Turn”) announced in May 2014 that they were ending their marriage after 3 1/2 years.

The couple has a boy, born in July 2013, whose name remains publicly unreleased.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?