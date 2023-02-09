Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd give updates on Jeremy Renner's condition

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly each gave encouraging reports in recent days about their Marvel Cinematic Universe cohort Jeremy Renner, recovering at home after a New Year's Day snowplow accident that had left him in critical condition.

"I talked to him yesterday," Rudd, 53, told "Entertainment Tonight" at Monday's Los Angeles premiere of the new superhero movie. "Yeah, he's doing alright. He's doing well. He's the best guy and, y'know, he's awesome."

Lilly, 43 — who plays Hope Van Dyne / the Wasp opposite Rudd's Scott Lang / Ant-Man, and played the wife of Renner's character in "The Hurt Locker" (2008) — told "Access Hollywood" in a separate, sit-down interview posted Tuesday that she "was just at Jeremy's house the other night and he was in a wheelchair." Despite "what he's just been through," she said, she was impressed by "how incredibly brave and strong he is."

“I walked in his house," the former "Lost" star recalled, "and got chicken skin [i.e. goosebumps] because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? … What’s happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. … It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly and it's beautiful. I'm so grateful."

Two-time Academy Award nominee Renner, 52, had suffered what he said last month were "30 plus broken bones" when run over by his 14,300-pound Kässbohrer PistenBully snow groomer at his mountain home in Nevada. The actor, who plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the MCU, tweeted on Jan. 16 that he has been discharged by then. He later posted an image of himself doing physical therapy.

"It was really intense," Lilly said of his ordeal. "I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. And it really has stuck with me. I mean, it's been days and I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and the things that he could see…."

Ultimately, she said, "He got a journey to go through now," calling his experience "like what nightmares are made out of. And he lived through it. And he's on the other side now."