Eve Plumb (aka Jan Brady) auctioning personal memorabilia

Here's the story / of a lovely lady / who is auctioning some very ‘Brady’ things.

“I decided to do this auction because I had such a large collection of so many things from my very long career that it just seemed like the right time to take them out of storage and let other people enjoy them as well,” says Eve Plumb, who played middle daughter Jan Brady on the iconic blended-family sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” in a YouTube video for an upcoming auction of memorabilia from the series and her other screen work.

Julien’s Auctions will conduct the online event at JuliensLive.com on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

Among the items in grouped lots from the 65-year-old actor’s collections are signed scripts (including "Her Sister's Shadow," the 1971 episode in which Jan uttered "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia"); production call sheets and other ephemera; a sealed copy of the 1970 Paramount Records album “Merry Christmas from the Brady Bunch’; one of the Kodak M42 Instamatic Super 8 home-movie cameras star Robert Reed famously gifted to the child actors he considered family; and an original animation cel from the 1972-73 Saturday morning cartoon “The Brady Kids,” in a lot also including “a letter from production company Filmation's lawyers threatening Plumb's mother, Flora, that Eve would be released from the animated series if she didn't agree to work on subsequent Filmation projects,” per the auction catalog.

Other lots include scripts from Plumb’s 1976 hit TV-movie “Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway” and its 1977 sequel “Alexander: The Other Side of Dawn”; Plumb’s signed Screen Actors Guild contract from 1967; three 33 1/3 recordings of her voice tracks from commercials; a letter to her signed by the legendary comedy duo Tom and Dick Smothers, on whose 1965-66 sitcom “My Brother the Angel” (aka “The Smother Brothers Show”) she had appeared; and such personal items as a vintage Barbie wristwatch, circa mid-1960s; and earrings by the famed designer Erté (né Romain de Tirtoff), in a lot with items including a certificate of authenticity signed by him and a photo of Plumb wearing the jewelry.

Some lots’ estimates range from $200 to $300, with most projected to sell for $500-$700 and the earrings lot for $1,000-$2,000.

“The great thing about ‘The Brady Bunch’ is that all the characters are really relatable, so the fact that Jan is so relatable makes me very happy,” Plumb says in the video. “I think it’s because she was just a regular kid who made a lot of missteps but came up in the end.”

Plumb has continued to work regularly through the decades, most recently in the 2022 Hallmark Channel movie “A Holiday Spectacular,” episodes of “Bull” and “Crashing,” and voicing the recurring role of Big Judy in the 2023 Freeform animated series “Praise Petey.”