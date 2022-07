Ex-'Bachelorette' Schefft expecting

Former "Bachelorette" Jen Schefft and husband Joe Waterman are expecting their second child this summer, People magazine reports. The former reality star, 35, is three months pregnant. Schefft met Waterman, a trader, on a blind date in 2008 and the couple wed in May 2009. Their first child, Mae Elizabeth, was born on Nov. 13, 2010.