Flajnik reported to be next 'Bachelor'

Ben Flajnik, whose heart seemed to be broken when Ashley Hebert rejected him on the season finale of "The Bachelorette," appears primed to be the next "Bachelor."

While ABC has not yet made its announcement, Us Weekly and Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday that the Sonoma, Calif., winemaker, 28, was the network's choice.

In an interview Aug. 13 with the San Francisco Chronicle, Flajnik indicated the idea has been in the works for some time. "I don't feel any different as a person," he said of the "Bachelorette" experience. "I'm so busy with the winery that none of this stuff has gone to my head. . . . If I were to do the next 'Bachelor' . . . it's a lot to ponder. We would shoot during harvest time. . . . We'll see."

Flajnik has shot down reports that he's been dating former "Bachelor" contestant Britt Billmaier, tweeting on Aug. 10, "Far too busy with work right now to even think about it." Earlier this month, various celebrity websites reported that he had gone on a date with actress Jennifer Love Hewitt.

His Evolve Wines website has been down since at least Monday, according to people commenting on the winery's Facebook page.