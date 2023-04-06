Flavor Flav donates clock chain to Harvard

Hip-hop star Flavor Flav, famous for wearing a clock chain around his neck, was the man of the hour on the Harvard University campus this week.

The Roosevelt native donated the jewelry/timepiece to the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school on Tuesday after meeting with some of its students. The Public Enemy co-founder was at the school to teach a class on the roots of hip-hop, according to a news video by CBS News Boston.

Flav, 64, led a table read of Emily Dickinson’s 1896 poem “A Clock Stopped" with songwriter Sam Hollander and professor Elisa New, even tying the poem into some of his lyrics. He also participated in a nearly 90-minute discussion of Dickinson's work. Afterward, he presented the clock chain to professors Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Tommie Shelby. TMZ shared footage of Flav's visit on its YouTube channel.

On Wednesday, students got to hear Flav talk about his struggles with addiction and his eventual sobriety in a discussion with Kody Christiansen, president of the Harvard Extension Student Association.

Christiansen also shared a photo on Instagram of Flav volunteering at the Harvard Square Homeless Shelter. "Flavor Flav at the Harvard Square Homeless Shelter with Kody and the gang!," he captioned the image. Thanks for volunteering with us, Flav!"