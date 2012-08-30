Giuliana and Bill Rancic welcome baby

Bill and Giuliana Rancic welcomed their first child, son Edward Duke Rancic, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, in Denver, the couple announced via Twitter Thursday morning.

"The 'Duke' has landed! Edward Duke Rancic was welcomed into the world last night at 7lbs 4oz," "The Apprentice" winner writes. "G & I feel blessed beyond words . . . We did it!"

After struggles with infertility, miscarriage and a breast cancer battle for E! news anchor and "Fashion Police" co-host Giuliana Rancic, 37, she and her husband announced that they were expecting a baby via gestational surrogate.

E! News reported that the couple said labor was just over four hours and went smoothly and relatively quickly. The couple were in the delivery room for the entire birth of their baby. "They couldn't hold back tears of joy the moment their son was born," according to eonline.com.

The website said Bill Rancic cut the umbilical cord minutes after the baby was born, and his wife was the first to hold her son for a long while, then gave him to her husband to embrace. The new parents both fed their baby, who they said had a big appetite.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Viewers of their reality show "Giuliana and Bill" have seen their journey, from their wedding through their struggles to start a family. Their baby has arrived just before the couple celebrate their fifth anniversary on Sept. 1.

In June, the Rancics shared the news that they'd be welcoming a boy whom they planned to give a traditional name.

"Our journey has a happy ending," Bill, 41, told People magazine. "We didn't give up. We didn't quit. And we're going to have a good ending to this."