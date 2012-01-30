Giuliana Rancic may be on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Would you like to see E! News host Giuliana Rancic star on the next season of "Dancing With the Stars"?

iuliana's battle with breast cancer was a successful one, and just the type of story "Dancing With the Stars" producers would love to feature in the upcoming 14th season of the hit ABC show.

An insider on the set tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively the 37-year-old host has been approached to be a contestant. With a long and leggy body, we bet Giuliana would be pretty graceful on the dance floor. Plus, being on the show would allow her to share her story of breast cancer and potentially help more women.