‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo, husband welcome third child

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, have welcomed their third child.

“Eli Christopher,” Pompeo, 47, wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of her infant son with his father. “Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” she added jokingly. The post did not specify an exact date.

The couple, who married in November 2007, already are parents to daughters Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. In September, Pompeo placed No. 4, in a tie with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, on Forbes magazine’s annual list of highest-earning TV actresses, with $14.5 million.