Guy Ritchie marries longtime partner Jacqui Ainsley

"The Man from U.N.C.L.E." director Guy Ritchie and British model Jacqui Ainsley, with whom Ritchie has three children, married Thursday in a ceremony with former soccer star David Beckham among the guests.

People magazine said Ritchie, 46, and Ainsley, 33, were believed to have exchanged vows near their Wiltshire, England, country home, Ashcombe House.

"What a beautiful day today is going to be," Beckham, 40, captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Ritchie. "I want to wish my mate and his beautiful bride an amazing day where friends and family come together to celebrate what they have and are going to create together over the years to come . . . Have an amazing day you two . . . ."

This is Ainsley's first marriage. Ritchie was married to pop star Madonna from December 2000 until their divorce was finalized in January 2009. They had a son, Rocco John, in August 2000, and six years later adopted a second son, David Banda, from Malawi.

Ritchie began seeing Ainsley in 2010, and became engaged two years later. They have a son, Rafael, 4, and daughters Rivka, 2 and Levi, 1.