Hank Williams Jr. gets married for fifth time

Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. and his longtime friend Brandi, whose last name has not been publicly announced, were married over the weekend, five days after announcing they were engaged.

“Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr!” the Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter posted on Facebook Monday. “Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends. A reception followed at Kendall Hall in Troy, Alabama. They had gotten engaged earlier this year on Mothers Day. The bride and groom have known each other and been friends since 2003.”

This is a fifth marriage for Williams, 74, who is divorced from high school sweetheart Sharon Martin; second wife Gwen Yeargain, with whom he has son Shelton aka Hank Williams III; and third wife Becky White, with whom he has daughters Holly and Hilary. His fourth wife, Mary Jane Thomas, the mother of his son Sam and late daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning, died last year at age 58 of complications during surgery.